Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $45.26 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,016 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.1% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $45,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $401,215,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CRM opened at $294.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total value of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,134,112 shares of company stock valued at $314,301,292 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

View Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.