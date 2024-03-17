Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,907 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.95.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $153.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average is $153.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

