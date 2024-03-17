Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 96,678 Shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,678 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.91% of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEMA. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,737,390,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.