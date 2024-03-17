Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 61,928 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.50% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

