Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 11.7% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

DHR stock traded down $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,793,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,907. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $184.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.