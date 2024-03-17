D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in February

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the February 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
D2L Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTLIF traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.32. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.51. D2L has a one year low of C$4.86 and a one year high of C$8.32.
About D2L
