CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 14th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 748,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,423. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 million, a PE ratio of -103.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.86.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

