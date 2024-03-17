Cypress Financial Planning LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October accounts for about 0.5% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,957 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

