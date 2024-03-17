Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 6.2% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.19. 4,214,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,428. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.86.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.