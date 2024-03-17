Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $243,000 Stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in CVR Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CVR Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CVR Partners by 509.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

CVR Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UAN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.58. 25,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. CVR Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $104.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.62 million during the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 25.30%.

CVR Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

CVR Partners Profile

(Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.