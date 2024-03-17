Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 120,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,179,000. Dagco Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 58,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.05. The company had a trading volume of 341,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,560. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.16. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $73.25 and a 1-year high of $100.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

