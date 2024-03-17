Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 14th total of 320,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 145 shares of company stock worth $27,451 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Curtiss-Wright by 7.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 729.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 498,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after buying an additional 40,964 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.87. The company had a trading volume of 587,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,263. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $157.72 and a 1-year high of $244.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

