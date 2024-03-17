Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Cue Biopharma Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Cue Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

