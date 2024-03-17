CSP Stock to Split on Thursday, March 21st (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of CSPI stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.91 million, a P/E ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 1.27. CSP has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from CSP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSPI shares. StockNews.com lowered CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of CSP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $34,852.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 667,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,989,850.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSP by 112.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSP by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

