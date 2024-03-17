Critical Survey: The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) versus SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) and The Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. SuRo Capital pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $16.10 million 6.83 -$132.18 million $0.21 20.76 The Gabelli Multimedia Trust $24.01 million 6.58 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SuRo Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SuRo Capital and The Gabelli Multimedia Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Gabelli Multimedia Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.61%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than The Gabelli Multimedia Trust.

Volatility and Risk

SuRo Capital has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and The Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 76.81% -6.57% -4.78% The Gabelli Multimedia Trust N/A N/A N/A

About SuRo Capital

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries. The fund also invests in companies participating in emerging technological advances in interactive services and products. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index and MSCI World Free Index. It was formerly known as Gabelli Global Multimedia Trust Inc. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. was formed on November 15, 1994 and is domiciled in the United States.

