Critical Survey: Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) versus PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) and Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PulteGroup and Smith Douglas Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PulteGroup $16.06 billion 1.46 $2.60 billion $11.74 9.45 Smith Douglas Homes $925.89 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

PulteGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Smith Douglas Homes.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PulteGroup 0 5 10 0 2.67 Smith Douglas Homes 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PulteGroup and Smith Douglas Homes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PulteGroup presently has a consensus target price of $102.31, indicating a potential downside of 7.74%. Smith Douglas Homes has a consensus target price of $26.70, indicating a potential downside of 16.14%. Given PulteGroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PulteGroup is more favorable than Smith Douglas Homes.

Profitability

This table compares PulteGroup and Smith Douglas Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PulteGroup 16.20% 25.97% 16.52% Smith Douglas Homes N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of PulteGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PulteGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PulteGroup beats Smith Douglas Homes on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names. In addition, the company arranges financing through the origination of mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; sells the servicing rights for the originated loans; and provides title insurance policies, and examination and closing services to homebuyers. PulteGroup, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Woodstock, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.