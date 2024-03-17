Critical Contrast: CloudCommerce (CLWD) versus Its Rivals

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CloudCommerce to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -27.18% -39.21% -11.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CloudCommerce and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 120 528 447 6 2.31

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential upside of 8.42%. Given CloudCommerce’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares CloudCommerce and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -0.68 CloudCommerce Competitors $2.12 billion $33.65 million 8.58

CloudCommerce’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, meaning that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CloudCommerce rivals beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

