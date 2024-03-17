Critical Analysis: Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taboola.com and Sify Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sify Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Taboola.com presently has a consensus target price of $5.94, suggesting a potential upside of 43.13%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Sify Technologies.

This table compares Taboola.com and Sify Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.44 billion 0.85 -$82.04 million ($0.24) -17.29 Sify Technologies $35.07 billion 0.01 $8.20 million $0.06 22.00

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sify Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -5.70% -1.85% -1.16% Sify Technologies 0.37% 1.34% 0.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Taboola.com on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location services; and managed data center services, such as storage and back-up management, performance monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and management, network availability, server load balancing, managed shared firewall, web server log reporting, and remote and smart hands services. The Digital Services segment offers managed network services; EDGE services; cloud and managed services including cloud and storage solutions, managed services, value added services, domestic and international managed services; and technology integration services include system integration, data centers build, network, security solutions, remote and onsite infrastructure management, managed security services, as well as sale of hardware and software. This segment also offers applications integration services, such as talent management, supply chain management, online assessment, web development, document management, content, digital signature, digital certificate based authentication, supply chain solutions, content management, sale of digital certificates; and sale, implementation, and maintenance of industry specific applications; supply chain software, and eLearning software development services; and operates web portals. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. Sify Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

