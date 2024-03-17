Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.39

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and traded as high as $76.59. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLVO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4,972.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 582,468 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 105,449 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, HTLF Bank bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,494,000.

