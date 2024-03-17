Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.39

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and traded as high as $76.59. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN shares last traded at $76.05, with a volume of 14,500 shares changing hands.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 0.9 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.14.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
