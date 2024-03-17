Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. Cousins Properties has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

