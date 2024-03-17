Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 2.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after buying an additional 219,892 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after purchasing an additional 210,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,694 shares of company stock worth $11,493,172. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $6.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $725.63. 3,390,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,147. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $714.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.09. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $476.75 and a 1 year high of $787.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $321.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

