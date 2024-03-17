Cosmos Price Reaches $12.35 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $12.35 or 0.00017957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $4.82 billion and $273.00 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00083301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012112 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,618,948 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

