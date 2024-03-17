Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRSR

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Corsair Gaming

In other Corsair Gaming news, COO Thi L. La sold 3,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $53,718.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $417.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Corsair Gaming

(Get Free Report

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.