Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTS. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.80 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.53.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.05. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -574.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Converge Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

