Contrasting RealReal (REAL) & Its Rivals

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) is one of 25 public companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RealReal to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

RealReal has a beta of 2.84, meaning that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealReal’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RealReal and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RealReal 0 3 2 0 2.40 RealReal Competitors 120 528 447 6 2.31

Profitability

RealReal currently has a consensus price target of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.92%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 8.31%. Given RealReal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RealReal is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares RealReal and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RealReal -30.67% N/A -26.38% RealReal Competitors -27.18% -39.21% -11.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RealReal and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RealReal $549.30 million -$168.47 million -1.89 RealReal Competitors $2.12 billion $33.65 million 8.58

RealReal’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than RealReal. RealReal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.6% of RealReal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of RealReal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RealReal rivals beat RealReal on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

