Conflux (CFX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $207.04 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $207.04 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,980,880,662 coins and its circulating supply is 3,843,380,032 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,980,664,253.58 with 3,843,164,242.16 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.4128372 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $212,662,653.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

