Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Comstock Price Performance
LODE stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Comstock Company Profile
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
