Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Comstock Price Performance

LODE stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Comstock has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Comstock alerts:

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock by 41.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,193,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 929,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 609.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 275,060 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 98.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 325,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 161,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock by 27.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 151,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.