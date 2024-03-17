Compound Price Hits $76.70 on Major Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $76.70 or 0.00113968 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $620.88 million and approximately $82.79 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00037655 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00018136 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,849 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,803.86385363 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 77.74120669 USD and is down -5.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 477 active market(s) with $78,668,748.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

