Comparing CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

CFSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) and HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of CFSB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CFSB Bancorp has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HMN Financial has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFSB Bancorp $11.34 million 4.40 $1.45 million $0.07 107.57 HMN Financial $39.04 million 2.33 $12.57 million $1.36 14.90

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and HMN Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HMN Financial has higher revenue and earnings than CFSB Bancorp. HMN Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CFSB Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CFSB Bancorp and HMN Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFSB Bancorp 3.22% 0.49% 0.11% HMN Financial 11.60% 5.92% 0.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CFSB Bancorp and HMN Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFSB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HMN Financial beats CFSB Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company offers one- to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in various types of investment grade investment securities and liquid assets comprising the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various government-sponsored enterprises, corporate debt, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, asset-backed securities, municipal obligations, mutual funds, and certificates of deposit of federally insured institutions. Further, it offers online and mobile banking, and online bill pay services. The company operates through three full-service banking offices and one limited-service branch office in Norfolk County, Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Quincy, Massachusetts. CFSB Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of 15 Beach, MHC.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company also offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

