Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.57

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.57 and traded as high as $7.97. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 552,728 shares.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 467,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 285,254 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 8.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

