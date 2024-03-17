Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.07

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and traded as high as $37.24. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 278 shares trading hands.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

