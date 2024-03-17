Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 463,400 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 14th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1,335.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 196.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 28.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

CHCT stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 552,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,545. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.21 million, a PE ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 871.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

