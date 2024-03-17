Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

