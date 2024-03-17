Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,070,000 after acquiring an additional 45,452,713 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MPW. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Shares of MPW opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

