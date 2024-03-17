Collective Family Office LLC Trims Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Collective Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,434 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 44,568 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 269,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $186.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

