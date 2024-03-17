Collective Family Office LLC Sells 532 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,785,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $141.18 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.50 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

