Collective Family Office LLC Sells 5,130 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,130 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,562,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,645 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,970,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,657,000 after buying an additional 99,252 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $405,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,834,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,017,000 after acquiring an additional 221,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

VSS opened at $114.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.