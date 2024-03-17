Collective Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,450 shares of company stock worth $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,235.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,238.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,039.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $601.29 and a 52-week high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

