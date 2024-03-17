Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,462 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 40.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 29,446 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 12.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.11.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.23%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

