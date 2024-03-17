Collective Family Office LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $596.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $538.37 and a 200 day moving average of $479.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.01 and a 52-week high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.

Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

