Collective Family Office LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $107.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.63.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 77,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $8,490,801.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,117,643 shares of company stock valued at $473,377,212 over the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

