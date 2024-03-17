Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.40.

Cognex Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.16 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

