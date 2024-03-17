Coda Octopus Group (CODA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 18th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.56 million for the quarter.
Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17.
Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group
About Coda Octopus Group
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coda Octopus Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.