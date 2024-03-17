Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Arlene M. Yocum Buys 2,000 Shares

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) Director Arlene M. Yocum bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

CLF opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.47.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 29,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLF. Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

