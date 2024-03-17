Clarus Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clarus in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Clarus’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CLAR. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Clarus in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Clarus from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

CLAR stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $258.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 0.88. Clarus has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,659,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 123,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.04%.

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

