City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 14th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on City Office REIT
Institutional Trading of City Office REIT
City Office REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:CIO remained flat at $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 405,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,674. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.15.
City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.
See Also
