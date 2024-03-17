City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Short Interest Up 25.5% in February

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 14th total of 373,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Trading of City Office REIT

City Office REIT Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,010 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,203,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in City Office REIT by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CIO remained flat at $4.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. 405,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,674. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $44.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.47 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

