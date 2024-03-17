Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lessened by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,290,256 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. 57,049,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,265,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $198.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.