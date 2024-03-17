Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 996,900 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the February 14th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 756,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,653 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52-week low of $95.01 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.06.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

