Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lessened by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.3% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.56.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,387,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,032,758. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.