Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE:CHMI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.92.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.
