Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:CHMI opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 69.00% and a positive return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

